Ghana defender Alexander Djiku shares delight after Fenerbache's five star display against FC Twente

Defender Alexander Djiku has reacted to Fenerbache's victory over FC Twente in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The Ghana international played the entire duration of the game as the Turkish giants annihilated Twente 5-1 in the first-leg of their tie. Djiku played a pivotal role in the victory, ensuring the second leg in Holland will be an easy task.

"Five star, fighting spirit and Amazing atmosphere Fenerbache," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

The visitors got off to a bright start after Manfred Ugalde gave them a 20th minute lead, but Fenerbache responded through Jayden Oosterwolde thirteen minutes later.

Twente were reduced to ten men just four minutes before half time and the host took advantage of the situation after the break, scoring twice in the space of three minutes after Sebastian Szymanski and Irfan Kahveci netted in quick succession.

Kahveci scored his second of the game with fifteen minutes remaining after connecting to an Edin Dzeko assist before former Ajax captain, Dusan Tadic, sealed victory with a last-gasp penalty.