Ghana defender Alexander Djiku shares excitement after AFCON qualification

Black Stars centre-back, Alexander Djiku has reacted to Ghana's AFCON qualification after playing a key role in the game against the Central African Republic.

The Fenerbache defender played full throttle as Ghana came from a goal down to beat their opponents 2-1 at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium.

Djiku, who had a good Nations Cup in Cameroon last year, is already relishing his second AFCON.

"Ivory Coast we're coming. Thank you for your support. Thank you God," he wrote on Twitter.

The Central African Republic gave Ghana an early scare after netting the opener 25 minutes into the game through Louis Mafouta.

The Black Stars levelled two minutes before the break through Mohammed Kudus before Ernest Nuamah netted the winner with four minutes left.

Ghana are chasing a first Africa Cup of Nations title since last winning the tournament in 1982. The Black Stars have been close three times, reaching the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.