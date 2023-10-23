Ghana defender Alexander Djiku shares excitement after Fenerbache stop Hatayspor in Turkey

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku returned to action after missing the international break to help Fenerbache to their ninth straight league win of the campaign, and end Hatayspor's unbeaten run.

The 29-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as the Turkish giants secured a 4-2 home to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

"A great victory. We keep going our way," an excited Djiku wrote on X after the game.

Meanwhile, in an explosive start to the game, Fenerbache opened the scoring after Sebastian Szymanski scored in the seventh minute.

Bright Osayi-Samuel doubled the lead eight minutes later before former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko made it 3-0 with six minutes to half-time.

After the break, Faouzi Ghoulam pulled one back for the visitors but Irfan Kahveci restored the three-goal lead on the hour mark.

Late in injury time Rayane Aabid halved the deficit for Hatayspor as their unbeaten run in the Super Lig came to an end.