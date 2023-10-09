Ghana defender Alexander Djiku shares gratitude after Fenerbahce's 17th consecutive win

Ghanaian international defender, Alexander Djiku, expressed his enthusiasm after Fenerbahce SK's weekend victory in the Turkish Super Lig.

The towering center-back played the full match in their 2-0 win against Kasimpasa on the road.

Edin Dzeko's 6th minute strike and Dusan Tadic's penalty goal on the stroke of half-time was enough for Fenerbahce.

After the game, Djiku praised his teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for their support during this challenging encounter.

He shared his gratitude on social media, saying, "Together we'll do it! Congratulations to everyone @fenerbahce. Thank you for your support. 16/16."

Djiku has quickly become a crucial player for the Yellow and Blue team since joining them this summer.

Fenerbahce currently leads the league table with a perfect record of 24 points from eight games in the Turkish top-flight.

The Yellow Canaries extended their winning streak to seventeen across all competitions after Sunday’s victory over Kasimpasa.