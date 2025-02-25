Ghana defender Alexander Djiku wants Fenerbahce to ‘fight to the end’ for the Turkish Super Lig title

Ghana international Alexander Djiku says his outfit Fenerbahce will fight to the end as they seeks to annex the Turkish Super Lig title at the end of the season.

Djiku returned to action on Monday night, helping his outfit to secure an important away draw against rivals Galatasaray.

The Black Stars defender, who has been out of action since February 5 made a substitute appearance as Fenerbahce and Galatasaray settled for a 0-0 draw in a thrilling clash.

He replaced Caglar Soyuncu in the second half and showcased glimpses of good performance in the week 25 clash.

Galatasaray sit top of the league table with 64 points, six points adrift of second placed Fenerbahce after 25 matches into the campaign.

Despite trailing Galatasaray, the former Strasbourg defender insists his outfit will not give up as the battle for the ultimate continues.

''We started the match well as we showed our rhythm. We scored a goal but it was disallowed due to a foul and continued our game. We couldn't find the goal that would've given us the three points at the end of the game. We will fight until the end as nothing is over! We want to get the best results in the next month,'' he said after the match.

Djiku has made 28 appearances for Fenerbahce across competitions

Meanwhile, Djiku’s return comes as good news for Ghana with the Black Stars set to return to action in March.

Djiku will be important for the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualification matches against Chad and Madagascar.