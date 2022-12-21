Ghana defender Alidu Seidu back in training after World Cup 

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has joined his teammates in training after playing in the just ended World Cup with the Black Stars.

The versatile defender was among the break out stars in the Black Stars team at the tournament.

The Clermont Foot defender made his World Cup debut against Portugal at the Stadium 974 in Ghana's opening game.

The 22-year-old lasted 65 minutes in the game before he was replaced as the Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal.

Alidu missed the game against South Korea and return for Ghana's final group game against Uruguay.

The right-back played the entire duration in Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay to exit the competition.

Alidu Seidu in a post has announced his return to training with Clermont Foot.