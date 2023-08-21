Ghana defender Alidu Seidu charges Celrmont Foot teammates to bounce back from slow start

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu, has urged his teammates at Clermont Foot to fight till the end after a slow start to the season.

Clermont Foot have suffered back-to-back defeats in the new season despite finishing the last campaign as the most in-form team.

Following defeat to Stade Reims on Saturday, the 23-year-old took to social media to react to his side's performance and hopes the team will bounce back ahead of the visit of FC Metz.

"Let’s come together fight till the end," he wrote on Twitter.

Seidu has already contributed a goal in the new season, after serving an assist in the 4-2 defeat to AS Monaco on the opening day.

He is expected to join the Black Stars team for Ghana's final AFCON qualifier in September as the team eye a place at Ivory Coast 2023.

The JMJ Academy product has been linked with French giants Lille following his performances for Clermont Foot last season.