Ghana defender Alidu Seidu delighted following contract extension with Clermont Foot

Alidu Seidu has extended his contract with Clermont Foot keeping him at the French club until at least 2027.

The Ghana defender has developed into a fine player and is important for the Ligue 1 side.

“I am very happy to have extended for 2 additional years at Clermont Foot 63. My objective is to maintain this good dynamic with the team and to keep our place in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

I thank all the supporters as well as the coach, the staff and the whole club for their trust. Go Clemont!” Seidu said.

Arrived at CF63 during the 2019/2020 season, at the age of 19 from the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy in Ivory Coast, the versatile Ghanaian defender played his first professional matches the following season, participating to the historic rise in Ligue 1 Uber Eats (22 Ligue 2 BKT games).

After 21 games in his first season among the elite (for 16 starts), Alidu Seidu confirmed the hopes placed in him by starting in each game of this 2022/2023 season.

His power on the pitch and his strength of character have made him one of the revelations of this start to the season.

His performances also opened the doors to the Ghanaian national team last June. The 22-year-old Alidu is among the candidates for the World Cup next month in Qatar.