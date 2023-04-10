Ghana defender Alidu Seidu expresses delight after Clermont Foot's win

Ghana international Alidu Seidu has expressed excitement after Clermont Foot emerged victorious over Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender was making his second appearance after being unavailable since the beginning of February due to injury.

The 23-year-old provided a great performance while playing at centre-back for The Lancers and helping his team achieve a 2-0.

However, he had to be replaced by 34-year-old Florent Ogier in the 88th minute as coach Pascal Gastien refused to risk the fitness of the Ghanaian defender.

Alidu Seidu was pleased with his performance as well as the score line taking to his official Twitter handle to announce the victory.

https://twitter.com/AliduSeidu15/status/1645179728410624000?s=20

Following their previous win over Ajaccio Clermont Foot have secured back-to-back wins since October 2022.

The win over Troyes was Clermont Foot's sixth away win and seventh overall victory after 30 games.

The Lancers are now 11th with 40 points on the table.

Alidu Seidu has now played 22 matches for Clermont Foot this season. He will now focus on staying fully fit for the team's next match against Angers at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.