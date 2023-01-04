Ghana defender Alidu Seidu impresses in Clermont Foot's win over Lyon

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu performed admirably in his first game of the new year, helping Clermont Foot to victory.

The 22-year-old played a crucial part in Clermont's memorable 1-0 victory at Groupama Stadium by putting on a strong defensive performance that stymied the home team's attack.

Seidu played as the third centre-back in Clermont's 3-4-2-1 system, which served the club admirably.

Not only did Seidu play the entire game, but he also recovered the ball 12 times, made three interceptions, three line breaking passes, and two successful tackles.

La performance accomplie d’Alidu Seidu (2000) face à l’OL. Un an après Salis Abdul Samed, un autre gros talent ghanéen émerge à Clermont 🇬🇭⭐️ 12 ballons récupérés

55% de duels gagnés

3 interceptions réussies

3 passes qui cassent une ligne

2 tacles réussis pic.twitter.com/fQSlc9Z5ZN — Formation Football Club (@FormationFC_) January 1, 2023

Seidu has made 16 league appearances this season, missing only one game for Clermont Foot.