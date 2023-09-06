Ghana defender Alidu Seidu makes French Ligue 1 team of matchday four

Ghana international defender Alidu Seidu has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of week following an outstanding performance against Toulouse last weekend.

The versatile defender was the best player on the field when Clermont Foot came from behind to draw 2-2 with Toulouse on Sunday.

The 23-year-old made 12 ball recoveries, three interceptions, three successful tackles, one blocked shot with a 93% passing accuracy after 78 touches, and a standout performer in the end.

Seidu came close to getting a goal to cap off his impressive display in the match after his cross-shot effort in the 77th minute struck the woodwork.

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei's penalty and a stoppage-time goal by Florent Ogier cancelled out Toulouse's two-goal advantage in the matchday four encounter at the Stadium Municipal.

Seidu has featured in every minute of the Ligue 1 since the beginning of the 2023-24 season with Clermont Foot yet to record a single win.

The defender is presently in camp for Ghana's final game in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Central African Republic on Thursday.

French Ligue 1 team of matchday four below: