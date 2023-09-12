Ghana defender Alidu Seidu opens up on playing in Kumasi for the first time

Clermont Foot defender, Alidu Seidu has shared his experience playing in Kumasi with the Black Stars for the first time.

The France-based defender was arguably Ghana's best player during the game between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Seidu, who is from Kumasi, played the entire game as the Black Stars secured qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Playing in Kumasi was a great experience. It was the first time playing in Kumasi so I was so happy playing in front of my people in Kumasi," he said.

"Representing my country is a big privilege for me and it is a special thing in my career because all footballers dream of playing for their country. Me playing for my motherland is a big achievement for me," he added.

The fans in Kumasi chanted Seidu's name during the game against CAR following his splendid display.

"Being born in Kumasi, I have a lot of fans in Kumasi and people chanting my name, it always boosts me and encourage me to give more to the fans to enjoy more," added the defender.

Seidu has been in Accra preparing with his teammates ahead of the international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.