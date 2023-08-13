Ghana defender Alidu Seidu provides assist in Clermont Foot's league opener

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu made his first goal contribution of the season as Clermont Foot suffered defeat in their Ligue 1 opener against AS Monaco.

The Black Stars right-back, who is attracting interest from Lille, started for his side as Clermont Foot lost 4-2 at home to Mohammed Salisu's AS Monaco.

Clermont Foot got off to a bright start after Mateusz Wieteska opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game.

But the French giants responded through Vanderson before Wissam Ben Yedder gave Monaco the lead two minutes before half time.

After the break, Seidu found Muhammed-Cham Saracevic for the leveller, but Ben Yedder restored Monaco's lead again with twenty minutes remaining.

While Clermont Foot were chasing an equalizer, the Red and White extended their lead late in injury time through Maghnes Akliouche.

Seidu's Black Stars teammate Salisu did not make the squad while Dutch-born Ghanaian Myron Boadu came on late in the game for Monaco.