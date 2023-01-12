GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reacts after Clermont Foot beat Stade Rennes

Published on: 12 January 2023
Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has praised his Clermont Foot teammates after an impressive victory over Stade Rennais in Ligue One on Wednesday night. 

The 22-year-old lasted the entire duration as the Red and Blues defeated Rennais 2-1 at Stade Gabriel Montpied.

French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei opened the scoring on the half hour mark for the hosts.

However, Rennais pulled level through Arnaud Kalimuendo with 15 minutes remaining.

Clermont Foot restored their lead through Johan Gastien late into the game.

"Important victory with great teamwork.. thanks to the supporters," wrote an excited Seidu on Twitter.

It is back-to-back wins for Seidu and his Clermont Foot teammates as they continue their rise in form.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana was an unused substitute for Stade Rennais.

 

