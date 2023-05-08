Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reacts after Clermont Foot extend unbeaten run to six games

Black Stars defender, Alidu Seidu has shared his excitement after Clermont Foot extended their unbeaten run to six games in Ligue 1.

The versatile Ghana defender starred as Clermont Foot travelled to pick a point against Gideon Mensah's Auxerre on Sunday.

Seidu, who recently returned from injury has been integral to Red and Blues run of form, which includes five wins in their last six game.

"Alhamdulilah," he wrote on Twitter after the game on Sunday.

Clermont Foot have not lost a game since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Montpellier on March 19.

The draw keeps them 11th on the table with three games on end the season and are set to stay in the league for another season.

Seidu has made 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been one of the club's best players in the French topflight.

He recently extended his contract with the club to 2027.