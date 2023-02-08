Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reacts after successful surgery

Ghanaian defender, Alidu Seidu has expressed his gratitude to Allah after undergoing successful knee surgery.

The procedure is expected to keep him out of play for approximately one month. Seidu took to social media to express his thanks with the words "Alhamdulillah".

Unfortunately, Seidu's injury will likely prevent him from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches next month.

Clermont Foot announced the successful surgery on social media and stated that Seidu's rehabilitation process will commence next week.

"Alidu Seidu's knee operation went well. Next step for our warrior: is rehabilitation starting next week. The whole club is behind you champion."

Seidu has been a crucial player for Clermont Foot this season, appearing in 20 Ligue 1 matches.

His absence will be felt by the club, who recently suffered a 2-0 loss to AS Monaco.

The versatile defender also represented Ghana during the World Cup in Qatar, playing in matches against Portugal and Uruguay.