Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reacts to Clermont Foot's win over Angers in Ligue 1

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu is delighted with Clermont Foot's 2-1 win against Angers in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 22-year-old help Clermont Foot to another victory as they continued their astonishing rise in Ligue 1 with a record third straight top-flight win.

Elbasan Rashani scored the opening goal of the game for Clermont in the 40th minute from a tap in which had struck the inside of the post before landing his way.

Neto Borges increased the lead for Clermont right after recess through a header from a cross by Kyei.

Sofiane Boufal's reduced the deficit for Angers with a header in the 80th minute as the home side chased for the equalizer.

Clermont were able to hold onto the lead to win the game which sees them eighth on the table with 28 points.

"Great Team win yesterday", the Ghana international tweeted on his social media page after the win.