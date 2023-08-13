Ghana defender Alidu Seidu registers assist for Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 opener

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu was in the thick of action as Clermont Foot faced a challenging start to their French Ligue 1 campaign, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat against AS Monaco on Sunday.

Seidu, a key figure for the Black Stars, featured prominently in the match, starting and playing the entire duration of the contest. Despite his efforts, Clermont Foot were unable to secure a victory on their home turf.

Clermont Foot took an early lead through Mateusz Wieteska's strike just seven minutes into the match. However, Vanderson's response for Monaco in the 26th minute levelled the scoreline. French international Wissam Ben Yedder then put Monaco ahead with a goal before the half-hour mark.

In the 53rd minute, Clermont Foot managed to restore parity with Muhammed-Cham Saracevic finding the back of the net, with an assist from the industrious Seidu. However, Wissam Ben Yedder once again tilted the balance in Monaco's favour with his second goal in the 70th minute.

A late strike by Maghnes Akliouche in stoppage time sealed the victory for Monaco at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Despite the defeat, Seidu's solid performance and assist serve as a bright spot for Clermont Foot. The hardworking defender continues to be a linchpin for the team, building on his contributions from the previous season.

Meanwhile, Seidu's compatriot Mohammed Salisu, who signed for Monaco this transfer window, was not included in the French club's squad for this match.