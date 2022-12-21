Ghana defender Alidu Seidu resumes training with Clermont Foot ahead of Ligue 1 return

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has returned to France to begin mid-season training with Clermont Foot ahead of the resumption of Ligue 1.

The right-back, who featured prominently for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, had some days off before rejoining his teammates.

Seidu was one of the players who impressed in the Black Stars team, starting in games against Portugal and Uruguay.

However, Ghana exited the tournament after the group stage following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.

The JMJ academy graduate has now shifted his attention to club football with Clermont Foot.

"Back at it," he wrote on Twitter as he and his teammates go through rigorous drills.

Seidu has been an integral member of the Red and Blues this season, making 14 Ligue 1 appearances before the World Cup break.

Clermont Foot will return to Ligue 1 action on December 28, 2022 with a home game against Lille.