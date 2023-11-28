Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reveals challenging past as a street fighter

Ghana international has opened up about his challenging upbringing, sharing that he once led a life as a street fighter, using machetes in Kumasi.

The Black Stars right-back revealed his difficult relationship with formal education and how he found solace in playing football.

In a recent interview, Seidu explained, "I was a little kid who didn't go to school very much and who was always looking for where to play football."

Despite his passion for the sport, his involvement in football also led him down a path of delinquency, where he engaged in street fighting.

"I was also a bit of a bandit. I fought wherever I could. I hit people or people hit me. As I went out all the time, I copied other people's characters; the older ones taught me how to become a bad guy," Seidu confessed.

Recalling his turbulent youth, Seidu mentioned that many football matches in his community escalated into violent confrontations, sometimes involving the use of machetes.

His life took a positive turn when he was scouted by an agency and enrolled in a football academy. His breakthrough came when he travelled to France, eventually joining the Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot.