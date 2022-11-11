Ghana defender Alidu Seidu reveals secret behind versatility

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has revealed the secret behind his versatility as he hopes to be included in Black Stars squad ahead of World Cup in Qatar.

The player has served as a utility player for both Clermont Foot and the Black Stars playing across the back four positions or adapting to the defensive midfield role.

According him, he is ready to serve at any position he is given as he just wants to enjoy his football.

He made the revelation speaking on Star Connect which aired on Joy Prime.

“It is true, I am able to play a lot of positions on the pitch. As player, all I always say to myself is to do what the coach demands from me when I’m on the pitch,” he stated.

“When you tell me to play right-back, I will do my best, centre-back - I give my beat for the team and myself. For me [the motive] is to play football and enjoy so whenever the coach tells me to go and play as the striker I will always give my best because I like football.

“I don’t complain about [this or that] not being my position so I can’t play here. I just want to play.”

Seidu has played in all but one of Clermont’s league game in the 2022/23 season.

Ghana’s final squad will be announced on Monday, November 14 with the Black Stars to play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.