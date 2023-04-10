Ghana defender Alidu Seidu shares excitement after Clermont Foot travel to beat Troyes

Versatile Ghanaian defender, Alidu Seidu has expressed delight after Clermont Foot recorded a second straight victory since his return from injury.

The Black Stars right-back was deployed to centre-back position as Clermont Foot defeated Troyes 2-0 at the Stade de l'Aube.

Two goals in the space of three minutes in the first-half ensured the visitors returned home with all three points.

Mohammed Cham opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Johan Gastien sealed victory three minutes later.

"Great win. Plus three points," wrote the 22-year-old on social media.

The victory keeps Clermont Foot in 11th position, 14 points away from the drop zone with eight games remaining to end the season.

Seidu returned from injury after the international break and has been immense in the last two games for Clermont Foot.

He is expected to return to the Black Stars in June for the next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic.