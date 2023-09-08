Ghana defender Alidu Seidu shares excitement after securing AFCON qualification

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has reacted to Ghana's performance in the victory over the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars came from a goal down to beat the Central Africa Republic 2-1 and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Seidu played a pivotal role in the game in Kumasi, and was by far the best player in the Ghanaian team on Thursday.

"2024 AFCON qualification. Thank you all for you support," he wrote on Twitter.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus whipped in a lovely freekick to cancel an early strike from Louis Mafouta for the visitors before fellow Right to Dream Academy graduate Ernest Nuamah snatched the winner late in the game.

The Black Stars returned to Accra on Thursday night and will begin immediate preparations for the friendly against Liberia.

Ghana are chasing a fifth AFCON title since winning the tournament in 1982 despite reaching the final three times in the last three decades.