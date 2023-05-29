Ghana defender Alidu Seidu shares excitement after victory over Lorient in final home game

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has expressed joy after Clermont Foot ended their final home game with victory over Lorient in Ligue 1.

The versatile defender lasted the entire duration as the host strolled to a 2-0 victory for the last time this season in front of their home fans.

Just before half time, Moroccan midfielder Saif-Eddine Khaoui broke the deadlock with a spectacular strike before Maximiliano Caufriez sealed victory with 15 minutes remaining.

"Very nice victory for the last home game this season. Thanks to you supporters," he wrote on Twitter.

Seidu has been a key player for Clermont Foot this season, making 27 appearances in Ligue 1 with a game remaining to complete the campaign.

His outstanding performances earned him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad in 2022, where he made two appearances in the three matches the Black Stars played.

Seidu signed a contract extension just before the World Cup, and will be with the Red and Blues till the summer of 2027.