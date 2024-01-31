Ghana defender Alidu Seidu trains for the first time with Stade Rennais

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has trained for the first time with new club Stade Rennais.

The 23-year-old joined the Red and Black from Clermont Foot on a five-year deal in the winter transfer window.

Seidu joined his new teammates on Tuesday as preparations for the upcoming Ligue 1 game against Montpellier started.

The JMG Academy product could make his debut for the club on Saturday.

The versatile defender has been in fine form since moving to Europe in 2019, helping Clermont Foot secure promotion to Ligue One.

He has been one of Clermont Foot's best players in the last two season in the French top division. This season, Seidu has made 14 appearances in the league and has an assist to his credit.

Seidu was part of Ghana's team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, making only one appearance as the Black Stars suffered early AFCON exit.