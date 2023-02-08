GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu undergoes successful surgery, set to be out for four weeks

Published on: 08 February 2023
Ghana defender Alidu Seidu undergoes successful surgery, set to be out for four weeks

Defender Alidu Seidu is expected to be out for a month after undergoing a successful surgery. 

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injuring during a Ligue 1 game between Clermont Foot and Lille.

The versatile player is like to miss the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

"Alidu Seidu's knee operation went well. Next step for our warrior: rehabilitation starting next week. The whole club is behind you champion," wrote Clermont Foot on social media.

Seidu has been an integral member of Clermont Foot this season, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

His absence will be a huge blow for the French outfit, who lost their last game with the Ghanaian 2-0 to AS Monaco.

Seidu was part of Ghana's squad at the World Cup in Qatar, playing the games against Portugal and Uruguay.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more