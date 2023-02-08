Ghana defender Alidu Seidu undergoes successful surgery, set to be out for four weeks

Defender Alidu Seidu is expected to be out for a month after undergoing a successful surgery.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injuring during a Ligue 1 game between Clermont Foot and Lille.

The versatile player is like to miss the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

"Alidu Seidu's knee operation went well. Next step for our warrior: rehabilitation starting next week. The whole club is behind you champion," wrote Clermont Foot on social media.

Seidu has been an integral member of Clermont Foot this season, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

His absence will be a huge blow for the French outfit, who lost their last game with the Ghanaian 2-0 to AS Monaco.

Seidu was part of Ghana's squad at the World Cup in Qatar, playing the games against Portugal and Uruguay.