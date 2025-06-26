Ghana defender Andy Yiadom extends contract at Reading FC

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has extended his stay at English club Reading FC ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension to continue his career with the English League One outfit.

Yiadom, the captain of the club, who has made over 200 appearances since joining Reading in 2018, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign as they eye a return to the Championship.

The versatile defender missed several games last season due to injury but has now fully recovered and will join his teammates for pre-season this week.

"I wasn't playing a lot last season. Obviously, I did not play as much so I was helping the young boys, the ones that were playing, the ones that weren't playing and the ones that were new to playing week-in-week-out. Even though I will like to play a lot than last season, it is still a role that I am willing and happy to play," he said.

His manager, Noel Hunt, expressed delight as the defender extended his stay at the club.

"Yids' impact both on and off the pitch is second to none, and we are delighted to have him signed up for another season," he said.

"Last year was tough for him, but he came back strongly in the second half of the season and is back for pre-season looking fresh and ready for the fight."