Ghana defender Andy Yiadom eyes EPL promotion with Reading after signing new contract

Andy Yiadom is confident of helping Reading FC get back to 'where they belong' after singing a new three-year deal with the club.

The Ghana right-back extended his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after an outstanding 2021/22 season, where he was voted Player of the Year.

Ahead of the new campaign, the 30-year-old urged fans of Reading to rally behind the club as they seek English Premier League promotion.

“The journey continues… delighted to have signed long term with Reading FC,” Yiadom wrote on Instagram.

“With the fans contribution and the teams determination, let’s get together to take the club where it should be."

Andy Yiadom was the club's best player last season, playing 38 games as the Royals survived the drop.

“Andy epitomised everything we were hoping to see when Alex and I arrived at the club last season – desire, commitment, fight, determination, leadership and a real hunger to win. Defensively and offensively, he has been a fantastic player during the four years he has spent at the club to date and I am delighted he has agreed to be part of what we are trying to build here at Reading," manager Paul Ince said about the player.