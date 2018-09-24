Ghana defender Andy Yiadom 'feels good' after helping Reading beat Hull City

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom says he "feels good" after playing a vital role in Reading's victory over Hull City in the English Championship over the weekend.

Yiadom, 26, scored his first goal and grabbed an assist as Reading won 3-0 at home to return to winning ways.

“It feels good to finally get a home win,” Yiadom reflected. “3-0, a great result, a clean sheet. The fans deserved that.

“We came back from a poor performance on the whole against Norwich. We gave a reaction – we needed a good reaction, especially here at home.

“The boys really showed a good performance with a lot of energy, and it was great to get the win.

“All around the pitch, we were first to everything. We had a spring in our step and it was a great performance.

“Today we set our standards. We know what we’re good at and how we’ve got to play.

“Being at home, we needed to give the fans something and we did that.”

The win lifted Reading from the relegation zone.