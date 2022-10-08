GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 October 2022
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom makes injury return in Reading defeat

Reading had captain Andy Yiadom back in their starting lineup on Friday, but they were defeated 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Reading took the lead in the 30th minute thanks to Andy Carroll's penalty, but the hosts fought back, with Lyndon Dykes scoring a brace to secure victory for QPR.

Reading were looking for a win to move to the top of the Championship and were boosted by Yiadom's return from injury.

The right-back was injured in Reading's win over Huddersfield last weekend and missed the midweek draw with Norwich.

He did, however, recover in time for the trip to Loftus Road. Yiadom started and lasted entire duration of the game.

 

 

