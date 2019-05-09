Ghana defender Andy Yiadom misses out on Reading FC Player of the Season Award

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has missed out on Reading Player of the Season Award.

The 27-year-old placed second behind Andy Rinomhota, who clinched the top individual award with 27.3 per cent votes.

Yiadom, bagged 22.5 percent with Yakou Méïté coming third with 17.6 per cent.

The Ghana international was hoping to emerge the star performer for the Royals after joining last summer.

He joined Reading on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract after leaving Barnsley.

The right-back enjoyed a fabolous campaign with the English Championship side, making a combined 45 appearances.