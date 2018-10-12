Ghana defender Andy Yiadom named among top three Reading FC players this season

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has been rated as one of the best players for English Championship side Reading FC so far this season.

Despite the team struggling to find any sort of form, having won just two of 14 matches in the league, Yiadom has impressed greatly.

And according to Football London, former Barnsley defender has been the stand-out summer buy for Reading.

He has featured in every match - starting in 13 of the 14 games and has predominantly been played out of position at left-back instead of his normal right-back position.

He was also recognised for his efforts in September when he was named in whoscored.com's Championship team of the month and won Reading's goal of the month for his effort against Hull City.