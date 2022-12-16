Ghana defender Andy Yiadom partakes in Reading's Charity event at Royal Berkshire Hospital 

Reading captain Andy Yiadom together with Tom Ince, Tom McIntyre, and Shane Long all went to the local hospital to participate in a gift-giving ceremony where kids could choose their gifts from a variety of things donated by the first-team players.

The Royals' players met the kids and their families on Wednesday afternoon.

They took part in present distribution, posed for pictures, and spoke with a variety of RBH kids and staff members.

Speaking on the club’s visit to RBH, men’s first-team manager Paul Ince said: “I think it’s massively important. When I first came here I don’t think we did enough of that.

“Football is about the fans and the community.

“We are the lucky ones. I’ve always maintained at the clubs that I’ve managed that you do the visits, you go and see the kids and show how fortunate we are.

“We shouldn’t just do it because it’s Christmas, we should do it all through the season.

“As a football club we need to bring fans in. It works both ways, we can’t expect fans to turn up and pay their hard earned money.

“We need to show our appreciation to them and do the visits.”

One nurse at RBH said: “We love having them. They always lift the children’s spirits.

“They’re really good to us, give us gifts every Christmas and we really appreciate it.

“It makes a huge difference. It lifts the staff’s spirits as well, it’s exciting to have them come in and have pictures.”