Ghana defender Andy Yiadom rallies Reading fans after six-points deduction put side in relegation trap-net

Reading FC captain Andy Yiadom is rallying support for the side after they were docked six points following a breach of the English Football League’s financial rules - leaving them just above the relegation trap zone.

The 31-year-old skipper has urged the club's supporters to stick behind the team amid their recent boardroom troubles.

The Championship club are now just one point above the relegation zone in 20th place in the table after dropping from 46 to 40 points.

And the Ghana international, who was handed the captain's armband in 2018, is rallying support for the team.

"It’s seven cup finals. That’s what our mindset is and all we’re thinking about- taking each game as it comes and trying to win and get points on the table. Wearing the armband and being skipper, I always feel that pressure on me. It’s good, it’s what I live for. I’m going to do everything in my might to keep this team up.

"Keep sticking with us. We’ve been here before and keep sticking with us. Seven cup finals- let’s go to war."

Facing Birmingham City and Preston North End over a hectic Easter weekend, Paul Ince's men face a trio of promotion-challengers before closing the season against relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic.