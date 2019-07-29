Ghana defender Andy Yiadom returns to feature for Reading in preseason defeat to Chelsea

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom returned to England to join his teammates for preseason and played a part in the club's preseason friendly defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The defender, one of Ghana's shinning spot at a disappointing Nations Cup was immediately roped into the teammates despite returning some few days following international football.

Yiadom started and played the entire first half before he was replaced in the 4-3 defeat to the Premier League giants.

Chelsea trailed early on to a Josh Barrett's fine chip.

Midfielder Ross Barkley equalized with a 20-yard free-kick before Kenedy put Chelsea in front with a long-range strike.

Mason Mount's two goals in three minutes - in between Michael Morrison's equaliser and a Sam Baldock consolation - made sure of the win.

Yiadom will be hoping for another good season after playing a vital role in the club's survival in the championship last season.