Ghana defender Andy Yiadom voted best summer signing by Reading fans

Reading fans have voted Ghana defender Andy Yiadom as the best summer signing of the 2018/2019 season.

The versatile full back scooped more than 62 per cent of the votes, while 23 per cent went for Iranian midfielder Ezatolahi.

Yiadom has also made the best impression on supporters in the first two-and-a-half months with 36 per cent of those who took the survey saying he has been the stand-out player from the whole squad.

He is followed by seven-goal top scorer Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (32 per cent) and Ezatolahi (24 per cent).

Winger Sone Aluko was overwhelmingly voted (73 per cent) the player who has been the most disappointing for Reading so far in 2018/19.

Ten (10) per cent chose defender Chris Gunter.