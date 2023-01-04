Ghana defender Baba Rahman admits Injuries have affected his playing style

Ghana defender Baba Rahman claims that injuries have forced him to alter his playing style.

Rahman was regarded as one of the world's most promising defenders when he joined Chelsea in 2015, but struggled to make an impact due to injuries.

Between 2017 and 2020, the left-back spent more time in the treatment room than on the field due to recurring injuries.

Rahman was out for 817 days due to a cruciate ligament rupture and a knee injury, according to Transfermarkt.

“I will say injuries have changed me a lot. Injuries in my knees have changed my style of play,” Rahman said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“Like my running pattern. I also had to adapt to how it changed my body. It has also made me tough, much more than I was before. Because having these kinds of injuries and having to battle it and getting back to playing, it shows mentally prepared I was.”

He added: “These injuries that I have had recently are better than the ones that will keep me like a year-and-half without playing.

“My first injury took me one-and-half years to get back to playing and the second one took me eight months. These ones are just a setback.”

Rahman, who is currently on loan at Championship side Reading from Chelsea, has regained full fitness and was a member of the Black Stars squad that competed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.