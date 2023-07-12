Ghana defender Baba Rahman begins pre-season with PAOK, named in squad to face Genk

Black Stars left-back, Baba Abdul Rahman has immediately joined his PAOK teammates for pre-season.

The Ghana defender joined the Greek outfit on a three-year deal after ending his eight-year stay at Chelsea this summer.

Baba participated in full training on Tuesday and has been named in the team to face KRC Genk in a pre-season friendly.

The former Augsburg defender is hoping to help PAOK win the league and Greek Cup following his return to the club.

"First of all, I really miss the fans. Second I want to play and have fun with because what I saw in Europa League, I saw their game against Schalke and it was nice to see," he said.

"I won the Cup last time but this time I want to win the league and Cup," added the Ghana international.

Rahman spent last two seasons on loan at Reading FC, having enjoyed a six months stay in Greece earlier, where he won the Greek Cup.