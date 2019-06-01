Ghana defender Baba Rahman delighted by half season form at Stade Reims

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has expressed satisfaction by his return to form ahead of the Nations Cup this summer.

Rahman, who spent the second half of season at French side Stade Reims also revealed he joined the club for play time.

“I had many offers in January, some were in main stream Europe others were also outside but after deliberating on things, I chose Reims.” Baba told footballmadeinghana.com

“I had not played for a while and I was just coming back from injury. I did not need to stress my self. Reims was a team doing well, there was no pressure and above all a great opportunity for me to play always so I chose them.”

“I must say my time at Reims has been great and I am gradually getting to my best. It was a wonderful half season with them.”

The former Shalke 04 player played 11 times and scored in the final game of the season against Paris Saint Germain.

The 24-year old is returning to the national team for the first time in two years ahead of the Cup of Nations in Egypt.