Ghana defender Baba Rahman describes PAOK as family following transfer

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has expressed his delight at joining Greek club PAOK, describing them as a family.

Rahman terminated his contract with Chelsea, allowing him to join PAOK on a free transfer and sign a three-year contract. The player has already begun pre-season training with his new team.

This move marks a return to PAOK for Rahman, who had previously spent a six-month loan spell at the club in 2021, during which he helped them win the Greek Cup. Rahman revealed that PAOK had been in constant contact with him for the past two years, making him feel wanted and appreciated.

In his own words, Rahman said, "You have to go where you are wanted and appreciated. Although I had other proposals, I chose PAOK because they are like family to me! The coach really expressed his desire to have me in the team, and this is something that I appreciated a lot and actually made me choose PAOK."

When asked about his decision-making process, Rahman mentioned that he didn't consult with anyone but had occasional contact with some individuals from the group. He also revealed that he follows PAOK's matches closely and occasionally sends them messages to wish them well.

The defender's move to PAOK provides him with an opportunity to further his career and continue his positive association with the club. With his experience and dedication, Rahman aims to make a significant impact and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season.