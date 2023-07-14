Ghana defender Baba Rahman Excited to work with coach Razvan Lucescu at PAOK

Baba Rahman has expressed his excitement about working with Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu after securing a return to PAOK.

The Ghana defender recently returned to the Greek outfit, where he spent the last six months on loan in the 2020/21 season, after an eight-year spell with English giants Chelsea.

Rahman, who previously played as a left-back for Augsburg, signed a three-year contract that will keep him at PAOK until the summer of 2026.

Speaking about Lucescu, Rahman said, "From what I watched on TV, I think he likes to have the ball, he wants to press high and wants to play football, which is something I really like. I’m sure it is going to be different from when I was here two years ago, but I think it is great to have Lucescu with us."

During his first stint at PAOK, Rahman won the Greek Cup, and he is now determined to achieve even more success by aiming for both the league title and the Greek Cup this time.

Reflecting on his goals for the season, Rahman expressed, "First of all, I really miss the fans. Second, I want to play and have fun because what I saw in the Europa League, I saw their game against Schalke and it was nice to see. I won the Cup last time, but this time I want to win the league and the Cup."

Rahman wasted no time in joining his teammates for pre-season training as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

With his return to PAOK, the Ghanaian international is eager to make a positive impact and contribute to the team's success under the guidance of coach Lucescu.