Ghana defender Baba Rahman explains why he chose PAOK over other clubs

Ghana international Baba Rahman says he chose PAOK above other clubs because of the warm greeting and affection he received at the club in the past.

The former Reading left-back returned to PAOK after an eight-year stint with English giants Chelsea, signing a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

PAOK, one of the clubs where the left-back spent a series of loans during his time at Chelsea, emerged as the favourites after his contract was terminated and eventually reconnected with the former Augsburg player.

"First of all, I am feeling good to be back. It's nice seeing some old faces, some players I have played with. It's been nice being here," he told the club.

"I think PAOK has always been in contact with me the last few years. I think it is the right move for me. You have to go where you feel desired and wanted. Although I had different offers, I felt PAOK was like a family to me. I spoke with the coach and he expressed his desire to have me here. I feel appreciated," he added.

During his tenure at Chelsea, Baba Rahman spent six months on loan with PAOK, helping the club win the Greek Cup.

The defender has already joined his new teammates for preseason in preparation for the new season.