Ghana defender Baba Rahman features as Reading resume English Championship with victory

Published on: 10 December 2022
Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman returned to action for Reading following the resumption of the English Championship. 

Rahman was handed a starting role as Reading got off to a winning start in their game against Coventry on Saturday.

The 28-yea-old rejoined the Royals this week after playing a role in Ghana's World Cup adventure in Qatar.

Amadou Mbengue netted the winner in 57th minute of the game at the Select Car Leasing stadium.

Rahman was replaced in the 77th minute by Naby Sarr while compatriot Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration.

Reading climb to eight on the table as they push for a return to the English Premier League.

 

