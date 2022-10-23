GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Baba Rahman feels good after key role in Reading win over Bristol

Published on: 23 October 2022
Baba Rahman admits to feeling good after helping Reading beat Bristol City on Saturday.

The Ghanaian defender made his first start since returning from a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out until early November.

"Felt good to be back out there again with the guys. Support was unreal as always and the guys kept in a good shift. We recover and go again next weekend. Massive +3 to send you all off to a good weekend," he wrote on Twitter.

 

Reading returned to winning ways in the English Championship with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City, with Baba Rahman playing a key role.

Reading came into Saturday's game after three straight defeats. They needed a response, and they got it with a flawless performance, defeating Bristol at the Madejski Stadium.

Rahman was given his first start after recovering from a hamstring injury, and he performed admirably. The Ghana international played as a left wing-back in Reading manager Paul Ince's 3-5-2 system, and he was solid.

He made six clearances, one tackle, and one interception while preventing Bristol attackers from dribbling past him.

Rahman, Ghana's most experienced defender at the moment, is heading to Qatar in good form after being included in the Black Stars' provisional squad.

The 28-year-old is Ghana's first-choice left-back and will start in the group games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

 

 

