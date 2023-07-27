Ghana defender Baba Rahman impresses in PAOK Thessaloniki's Conference League qualifier

Ghana defender Baba Rahman showcased his talent and prowess in his first appearance for PAOK Thessaloniki since completing his permanent move to the club this summer.

The left-back featured in PAOK's Conference League qualification round clash against Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem at the Stadio Toumbas.

Rahman put up an impressive performance, lasting the entire duration of the intense first-leg encounter. Despite both teams' efforts, neither side found the breakthrough, resulting in a goalless draw.

The tie now stands poised for a thrilling conclusion in the second leg at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, with both teams having an equal chance of progressing in the competition.

The 29-year-old defender proved highly competitive, providing a tough challenge for Beitar Jerusalem's attackers. Additionally, Rahman made significant contributions during PAOK's attacks, showcasing his versatility and defensive capabilities.

Earlier this summer, Baba Rahman mutually terminated his contract with Chelsea, paving the way for his permanent switch to PAOK Thessaloniki.

The move saw him return to the Greek side, where he had previously played on loan from Chelsea and helped secure victory in the Greek Cup in 2021.

With Rahman's impressive performance and dedication, PAOK Thessaloniki look forward to his continued contributions in the upcoming matches as they pursue success this season.