Ghana defender Baba Rahman included in Chelsea's retained list for 2023/24 season

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been named in Chelsea's retained list for the upcoming 2023/24 season. The official announcement was made on Friday, confirming Rahman's continued affiliation with the Blues.

Rahman, known for his prowess as a left-back, initially joined Chelsea in 2015 from German side Augsburg. The transfer fee remains undisclosed, although reports suggest it amounted to an initial £14 million, with the potential to rise to almost £22 million. Despite the initial promise, the talented defender has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills at Stamford Bridge, featuring in just one season for the Blues.

In a bid to gain valuable experience and playing time, Rahman embarked on a series of loan spells over the past six seasons. Notable clubs where he honed his craft include Schalke 04, Stade Reims, and most recently, Reading, where he showcased his abilities for the past two seasons. While his loan stints provided invaluable opportunities for growth, it remains uncertain whether he will be retained by Chelsea or sent on loan once again for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately towards the end of the season, Rahman suffered an injury setback that has temporarily sidelined him. As a result, he was unable to answer the call to represent Ghana in their crucial match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nevertheless, Rahman's inclusion in Chelsea's retained list signifies the club's recognition of his potential and the role he could play in their future campaigns. As he focuses on his recovery, the 28-year-old will undoubtedly be determined to regain full fitness and impress the newly appointed Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino, during the pre-season preparations.