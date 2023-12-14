Ghana defender Baba Rahman makes injury return as PAOK secure top spot in Europa Conference League

Ghana defender Baba Rahman expressed his joy at returning to the pitch after a month-long injury hiatus.

The left-back, a key asset for PAOK, played a role in their 4-2 victory over HJK, securing the Greek side's progression as group leaders to the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

Taking to Twitter, Rahman shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Feels good to be playing at the Toumba Stadium again."

His comeback marked a notable moment for the player, who had been sidelined since the second week of November, missing PAOK's last four games.

Before the injury setback, Rahman showcased excellent form, making 17 appearances across all competitions for PAOK this season.

Having joined the Greek club permanently from Chelsea in the summer, he proved instrumental in their success, particularly in Europa Conference League matches.

Rahman's return adds a crucial element to PAOK, as they aim to achieve their objectives in the upcoming stages of the competition. His experience and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset for the team as they navigate the challenges ahead.