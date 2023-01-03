Ghana defender Baba Rahman makes positive first appearance of the new year

Ghana defender Baba Rahman had a good start to the new year, but it wasn't enough as Reading started the season with a loss.

Rahman came on in the second half of Reading's 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

According to Sofascore.com, the 28-year-old played 18 minutes and completed 86% of his passes in 16 touches, earning a rating of 6.2.

Rahman is on loan from Premier League side Chelsea and hopes to help Reading secure top-flight football this season.

Rahman has made 14 appearances and contributed to six of Reading's 11 Championship victories since returning for a second loan spell in the early stages of the season.

After a 2-0 defeat to Watford in November, manager Paul Ince singled out the left-back for praise.

Rahman was one of three Reading FC players who competed in the 2022 World Cup, and he got the most minutes, describing the experience as a great one.

Rahman featured in all three of Ghana’s group games in Doha against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

“It was a great experience. I really loved it” he said before adding playing against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-Min was a nice experience.

“It was a nice experience playing against them but I’ve played against Son several times when we played in Germany so it was a nice experience” he added.

Rahman is expected to return to Reading starting lineup for the next game against Watford in the FA Cup.