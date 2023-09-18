Ghana defender Baba Rahman makes swifts injury return in PAOK draw against Aris Thessaloniki

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman, who currently plies his trade with PAOK in the Greek top-flight league, recently made a triumphant return to action.

Rahman had been forced to withdraw from the Black Stars' squad for a friendly match against Liberia due to an injury sustained during Ghana's 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic, securing their qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

However, over the weekend, the former Chelsea defender made a swift recovery and was back on the field, completing the entire duration of PAOK's match against Aris Thessaloniki.

Rahman showcased his defensive prowess, holding firm on the left side of the pitch, contributing to a pulsating goalless draw on Sunday. This return to form marks a positive development for both the player and his club.

His appearance marked his third game in the Greek Super League for the ongoing season as his team as they sit fourth on the table with seven points out of four games.