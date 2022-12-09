Ghana defender Baba Rahman opens up on 'great' World Cup experience

Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman has shared his excitement after playing a role in Ghana's World Cup in Qatar.

The defender, who rejoined his Reading teammates for preparation ahead of the return of the English championship, described his involvement at the tournament as great.

Rahman faced the likes of Ronaldo and Son Heung-min in Group H, but Ghana exited the tournament after the first round.

"It was a great experience, I really loved that and it was a good experience," he told Reading FC's media.

"That is what the World Cup is meant for; you have to play against the best players in the world. It was a nice experience. I played against Son several times during our time in Germany," he added.

Rahman featured in all three games, starting in the matches against Portugal and Uruguay.

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to next year's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.